Katy Perry QUITS American Idol after seven seasons

Katy Perry has quit American Idol after seven seasons on the show.

The 39-year-old revealed the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night.

This comes after insiders revealed to the Daily Mail eight months ago, that the judge felt “thrown under the bus” by producers.

During the chat, the 56-year-old host asked how long she planned to continue her run as one of the three American Idol judges, alongside Lionel Richie, 74, and Luke Bryan, 47.

Jimmy asked: “As long as it goes, will you go with it?”

Katy began: “You know, actually this fall in September I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock In Rio. It’s really exciting.”

“It’s a big deal. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans. I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much.”

She continued: “It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse.”

Jimmy asked: “The pulse of Rio?”

Katy replied: “That pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

“Wow, wow. What did Luke and Lionel say about this?”

“Well, they’ll find out tonight!”, she exclaimed.

“Did they really not know?,” Jimmy asked.

Katy said: “Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year.”

Jimmy said surprised: “Wow, wow. How about that?”

Katy said: “It’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy.”

Jimmy later asked if she had a succession plan for her spot as a judge.

Katy said: “Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”

Jimmy said: “They will miss you on that show, I’m sure.”

Katy said: “I love them so much.”

Jimmy quipped: “So much you didn’t tell them.”

Katy said: “Right.”

Jimmy said: “You told me before. I guess you love me more than you love them.”

Katy then admitted: “No, they know, they know. They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while. So they figure something is different.”

Jimmy said: “So this will be your farewell season.”

Katy then revealed: “I think so, yes, it will.”

Katy has been a judge on the show since 2018.

The singer then revealed that she has decided to leave the show to concentrate on her music: “But I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”