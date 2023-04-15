Katy Perry leads the line-up for King Charles’ star-studded coronation performance

Katy Perry leads the line-up for King Charles III’s star-studded coronation performance.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 7, one day after Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles are crowned the UK’s new sovereigns.

The monarch ascended to the throne following this death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

The BBC announced the full line-up for the concert on Friday.

It includes huge acts such as Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli.

Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench will also perform at the occasion.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth.”

The news comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will attend his father’s Coronation on May 6 without his wife Meghan Markle and their children.

A brief statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.”

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

A source has since told The Sun: “The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

Prince Archie’s fourth birthday falls on the same day as King Charles’ coronation, so Meghan plans to stay in the US to look after him and their 22-month-old daughter Lilibet

According to The Sun, sources close to Meghan have claimed there were many factors in her decision not to attend – but the main reason was to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

While Prince Harry has agreed to attend his father’s Coronation, it’s understood he won’t have a formal role in the ceremony.

King Charles’ coronation weekend will begin with the official coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and it “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Charles and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “The King’s Procession.”

After the service, the couple will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as “The Coronation Procession.”

They’ll then be joined in this procession by other members of the Royal family, who will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

The following day, the star-studded concert will take place at Windsor Castle, and will be broadcast by the BBC.

The concert “will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”

The Palace announced: “The concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance.”

“The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.”

The Palace also announced that “several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle” through a national ballot held by the BBC.

The Coronation Big Lunch will also take place on May 9, where members of the community will be “invited to share food and fun together… in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.”

The festivities will conclude on Monday, May 8 when “members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.”

The Palace explained: “The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”