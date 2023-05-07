Katy Perry has the BEST reaction to viral videos of her at King Charles III’s coronation

Katy Perry has reacted to the viral videos of her at King Charles III’s coronation.

The singer has been trending on Twitter since Saturday, after clips of her searching for his seat at Westminster Abbey began circulating online.

In one clip, the 38-year-old is seen looking confused, before trying to look through the mesh of her headpiece – which tilts quite far down on the right hand side.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

The video also sees Katy awkwardly ask a row of guests either “Can I sit there?,” or “Is my seat there?” before she realises it isn’t and continues her hunt.

In another clip, after Katy finally found her seat, she is seen staring out into the distance with a vacant expression as she awaited the beginning of the coronation.

The Roar singer received the meme treatment over the viral videos, and she has since reacted in the best way.

Katy Perry not finding her seat is so me 😭 pic.twitter.com/e5UN8ndBCo — 🆅 (@loveperrysk) May 6, 2023

you just don’t know this is the funniest katy perry meme video since that one when she woke up stirring her coffee in the morning pic.twitter.com/91TKDry9wy — ravi (@katySBXLIXperry) May 6, 2023

Obsessed with Katy Perry trying to find her seat. And yes she looks stunning pic.twitter.com/REyQtxwBkW — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) May 6, 2023

😂 Katy perry not finding her seat at the #Coronation was something. pic.twitter.com/99KA3rNnhu — Katy Nation (@KatyNation20) May 6, 2023

This is the Katy Perry version of that Adele video 😭 pic.twitter.com/iEaF2ePumP — Varali (@VaraliPRISM) May 6, 2023

She tweeted: “don’t worry guys i found my seat.”

Katy is headlining the coronation concert tonight, which will air on BBC.

Take That, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench will also performed at the concert.

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023