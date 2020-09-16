Katy Perry granted restraining order against alleged stalker – after he ‘threatened her family’

Katy Perry has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker, after they recently trespassed on her property, and “threatened” her family.
According to The Blast, the singer obtained the court order against a man named ‘William’ – and it also protects her fiancé Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter Daisy, and Orlando’s nine-year-old son Flynn.
In the filing, Katy claimed she is being stalked by ‘William’, who is believed to be homeless.
The 35-year-old also alleged he has “threatened” her family, and described how he “jumped the fence” of her home in Beverly Hills while she was with Orlando and their baby daughter.
After being confronted by their security guard, the man “was placed under citizen’s arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass” by the LAPD.
Katy also claimed William “has made threats on Twitter including that he wants to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck.'”
She added: “I have great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends.”
A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for October 8.
The news comes just weeks after Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy, last month.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
