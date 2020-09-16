Katy Perry granted restraining order against alleged stalker – after he ‘threatened her family’

The man recently showed up at her home in Beverly Hills

Katy Perry granted restraining order against alleged stalker – after he ‘threatened...

Katy Perry has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker, after they recently trespassed on her property, and “threatened” her family.

According to The Blast, the singer obtained the court order against a man named ‘William’ – and it also protects her fiancé Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter Daisy, and Orlando’s nine-year-old son Flynn.

In the filing, Katy claimed she is being stalked by ‘William’, who is believed to be homeless.

The 35-year-old also alleged he has “threatened” her family, and described how he “jumped the fence” of her home in Beverly Hills while she was with Orlando and their baby daughter.

After being confronted by their security guard, the man “was placed under citizen’s arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass” by the LAPD.

Katy also claimed William “has made threats on Twitter including that he wants to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck.'”

She added: “I have great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends.”

A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for October 8.

The news comes just weeks after Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy, last month.



