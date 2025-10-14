Katy Perry breaks silence after being spotted ‘getting cosy’ with Justin Trudeau as she makes cheeky comment on-stage

Katy Perry has broken her silence after her romance with Justin Trudeau was seemingly “confirmed” as they appeared in love-up snaps.

On her Lifetimes world tour, the pop artist addressed the audience after being spotted kissing and cuddling Justin on her yacht, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Katy asked the crowd: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?”

“No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore,” she teased.

Elsewhere during the show, the singer refused a fan’s proposal, claiming: “‘I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”

The pair sparked romance rumours in July, after they were spotted having an intimate dinner at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, just weeks after she announced her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Following the speculation, Justin’s ex-wife Sophie shared a cryptic post about “letting go” of love.

“Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept,” she told her followers.

“The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right? Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go.”

Sophie continued: “But, love was never about possession, it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson.”

After eighteen years of marriage, Sophie and Justin parted ways in August 2023.

They have a daughter, Ella-Grace, 16, and two sons, Xavier, 18, and Hadrien, 11.