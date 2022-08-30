Ad
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted in Ireland

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been spotted in Ireland.

The couple disembarked a cruise ship in Cobh, Co.Cork on Tuesday morning.

The singer helped launch the new Norwegian Cruise Line Prima on its maiden voyage from Iceland.

One Twitter user shared a photo of himself and Orlando, enjoying 3 Fools Coffee.

He revealed that the actor said it was “the best coffee he ever tasted”.

Meanwhile, Katy was also photographed enjoying a cup of coffee.

The pair tried to somewhat disguise themselves in caps and sunglasses.

