Katja Mia wins praise for her response to Dublin riots: ‘I’m proud to be Irish, but I’m even more proud to be an immigrant’

Katja Mia has won praise for her response to the riots that broke out in Dublin on Thursday night.

The Virgin Media star reacted to the violence on Ireland AM this morning, and told viewers: “I’m proud to be Irish but I’m even more proud to be an immigrant.”

Violent riots erupted in the city centre on Thursday as rumours started circulating about a knife attacker who targeted children on Parnell Street being an immigrant.

According to RTÉ, the assailant isn’t from Ireland but has been living here for several years and holds Irish citizenship.

In response to the anti-immigrant protesters, Katja said: “I know they’re targeting immigrants. I’m proud to be Irish, but I’m even more proud to be an immigrant.

“My parents came here in 1997 from war torn Burundi, you know, everything was bombed, they left with nothing.

“So knowing that I come from very humble beginnings, a lot of asylum seekers regret their circumstances, and they want nothing more than to integrate and to contribute to society, pay their tax taxes, and just be a part of a new Ireland.”

“I just think we’re not the problem,” she continued. “And the fact that people use their unhappiness to have an excuse for their bigotry is just…”

“Growing up where I grew up, there were a group of people that probably weren’t the best educated and used my family moving into an estate as the first black family as an excuse to cause fires around our house or egg us and everything like that, because maybe it scares them. I don’t know.”

“They’re not used to having people that are not Irish around them. But it just takes a bit of integration getting to know these people, knowing that they want nothing more than to work and contribute to this country, and they don’t want to cause any of this havoc that is going on right now.”

“And the people that are saying, ‘oh, immigrants are destroying Dublin.’ You’re the ones destroying Dublin. Look at last night, like, there’s not one immigrant in sight on the streets looting.”

On Friday morning, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described the riots as “disgraceful”, and confirmed a total of 34 arrests have been made for public order offences so far.

Three Dublin buses and a Luas tram were destroyed through arson during the chaos, while 13 shops have been significantly damaged or subject to looting.

A number of Gardaí were attacked during the unrest, with one member said to be seriously injured.

11 garda vehicles were also destroyed or extensively damaged.

Drew Harris said we have not seen public disorder like this before We have seen people take a thimbleful of facts and add a bathful of assumptions. He denied there was any failure by Gardaí in their response | Read more: https://t.co/yxKRwiWaG6 pic.twitter.com/0ziEQ7FSgk — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 24, 2023

It comes after a Brazilian Deliveroo driver who helped stop the knife attack on children in Dublin’s city centre on Thursday was hailed a “hero” on social media.

The shocking incident, which occurred on Parnell Street, has left a five-year-old girl in a critical condition in hospital. Two other young children and a female creche worker, aged in her 30s, were also treated for injuries after the knife attack.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being treated in hospital.

Deliveroo driver Caio Benicio, who hails from Brazil, has since been praised on social media as he bravely intervened by hitting the attacker with his helmet.

Amidst the disturbing scenes in #Dublin city center yesterday, one uplifting tale emerged – the heroic actions of Caio Benicio, a Brazilian native and @Deliveroo worker. Witnessing a terrible attack, he dismounted his bike, intervened, and undoubtedly prevented further harm. pic.twitter.com/V9PIBra3BM — Lee Hannigan (@leeroy_hannigan) November 24, 2023

A GoFundMe has also been set up to raise money for Benicio, and to thank him for his bravery.

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, Caio said he was simply “at the right time in the right place”.

“At first I thought it was a fight with a man and a woman,” he said. “Then, I just saw a little girl, and a woman who couldn’t get the girl from the man.”

“And then the man grabbed another [child]. When I saw the knife, I pulled up my bike and it was my initiative.”

In response to the riots that broke out on Thursday night, Caio said: “There are protests against immigrants and I am immigrant and I was there, right there to protect Irish people you know.”

“They don’t even know what’s happened. I think the people there on the streets like put fire on the garda car and they should know what happened before, you know.

“We are here to work. Most of the people are here to work hard. And make the economy of the country go better. The work we do here is good for the country. It’s good for themselves, you know, they just have hate.”