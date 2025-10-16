Katja Mia announced as new 2FM weekend presenter as Bláthnaid Treacy steps away

Katja Mia has been announced as the new 2FM weekend presenter as Bláthnaid Treacy steps away for maternity leave.

Last month, Bláthnaid hung up her mic for the next few months as she gets ready to welcome her first child.

In her place, TV presenter Katja will take over for the next six months, in her radio debut.

Best known for presenting the Six O’Clock show alongside Brian Dowling and appearing on Ireland AM, this will be the first time the 29-year-old has hit the airwaves.

Listeners can tune into 2FM Weekend Morning with Katja Mia from 9 am to 12 noon, and with big prizes, great tunes, the What’s Wrong With Ye Quiz and the fabulous Pamper Hamper, Katja will bring you everything you need to start your weekend mornings in style on 2FM.

Speaking on the Six O’Clock Show, Katja said she will still be on the Six O’Clock show every weekday as “someone needs to keep Brian in check.”

Speaking about the huge debut, Katja said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be making my radio debut on the RTÉ 2FM airways. I’m honoured to be asked to keep Bláthnaid’s seat warm while she’s away!”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to work on radio and this opportunity has come at a perfect time in my career where I feel I’ve built up a great amount of presenting experience through TV.”

“I’m aware that I have massive boots to fill and that any new role comes with some learning curves, but I can assure 2FM listeners that we’ll have an absolute blast along the way,” she added.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the team, and we’ll do our very best to continue to bring an extra bit of sparkle and fun to your Saturday and Sunday mornings!”

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ 2FM, said of the new presenter: “Katja is one of the new seriously talented Irish stars and we’re thrilled to announce that Katja will be on air on 2FM for the next six months covering Bláthnaid Treacy’s leave. We wish Bláthnaid and her family all the best as they eagerly await their new arrival.”

“Saturday and Sunday mornings are hugely important to 2FM and I’m certain that Katja will bring her own unique style and energy to the show which will maintain the standards that Bláthnaid has created with the 2FM team in that slot.”