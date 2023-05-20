Katie Taylor suffers first defeat of her professional career

Katie Taylor has unfortunately suffered the first defeat of her professional career.

The Bray native went head to head with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday night.

Chantelle secured a majority win 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

Katie said she would need to watch the fight back, but thought it had been very close between herself and Chantelle.

The Bray native was originally supposed to fight Puerto Rico native Amanda Serrano; however, the boxer sustained an injury and their bout was called off.

She beat Amanda in the biggest fight in women’s boxing history at Madison Square Garden last May.

Saturday night’s fight was Katie’s first bout on Irish soil since 2016.

