Katie Taylor remains the undisputed lightweight champion of the world – after historic Madison Square garden fight

Katie Taylor has done it again!

The Bray native has retained her status as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world, after beating Amanda Serrano in the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.

The pair went head to head in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, marking the first time a female fight headlined a card at the iconic venue.

Katie won the bout on a split decision, with one of the judges scoring it 96-94 to Amanda while the two others gave it to Katie 97-93, 96-93.

Speaking after her win, Katie said: “What a fighter Amanda Serrano is. I think we’re both winners here tonight. Look at what we’ve just done – sold out Madison Square Garden, the biggest fight in female boxing history.”

“Both of us have broken down so many barriers in our career and I’m just grateful to be in this position really. What fight, what a win, what a night.”

We've had many greats, but will we ever have greater than Katie Taylor?

Her promoter Eddie Hearn added: “I felt it was a close fight. At the end of the eighth we probably thought it was 4-all. I thought Katie just edged the fight but it could have gone either way. But tonight, we were making history for women’s boxing.”

“They made history with one of the greatest fights in the history of Madison Square Garden. Two women who changed the game but also provided us with a fight for the ages.” “I see a big rematch later in the year but for now, Katie Taylor, a legend of the sport of boxing and Amanda Serrano, so tough. This is a massive night for the sport.” Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor show respect after making history at Madison Square Garden

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor show respect after making history at Madison Square Garden