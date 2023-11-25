Katie Taylor emerges victorious in rematch against Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor has won her rematch against Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena on Saturday night.

When the rivals went head-to-head back in May, Chantelle emerged victorious securing a majority win 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

Now, the Irish boxer has defeated her rival and has once again reclaimed her title as the undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

The final score was 98-92 in favour of Katie.

The Bray native was reportedly tipped to win, as the two-weight world champion’s coach Ross Enamait, had previously revealed that he thought Katie was better prepared for the challenge of her rival, Chantelle.

He stated: “I feel like we’re in a much, much better place this time around. A lot healthier. There is no pressure on us. Nobody here thinks we have got a shot. We’re here to prove everyone wrong. We’re ready for the fight.”