Katie Taylor and husband step out together in first public appearance

Katie Taylor and her husband have stepped out together in their first-ever public appearance, following their private wedding.

Back in August, Katie’s father had confirmed that she was married after fans spotted a ring on her finger.

However, not much is known about the private ceremony or her partner, as she has always preferred to keep her personal life private.

But for the first time, she has publicly stepped out with her husband during a visit to Tiglin, an Irish charitable organisation committed to rebuilding lives impacted by homelessness, addiction, and social isolation.

Senator Aubrey McCarthy, the organisation’s leader, shared a picture of Katie and her husband on social media.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Humbled to welcome the undisputed world champion @KatieTaylor and her husband and family to @TiglinIreland. Her quiet strength and powerful message uplifted everyone in the room. Katie reminded us that recovery, like boxing, demands courage, discipline and heart. Thank you for inspiring hope where it’s needed most.”

Humbled to welcome the undisputed world champion @KatieTaylor and her husband & family to @TiglinIreland 🥊

Her quiet strength and powerful message uplifted everyone in the room. Katie reminded us that recovery, like boxing, demands courage, discipline & heart.

Thank you for… pic.twitter.com/o1mYQaX7XK — Senator Aubrey McCarthy (@carthy_aubrey) September 7, 2025

In other footage, Senator Aubrey explained: “So it’s Friday and I’m up in Tiglin men’s centre in the Wicklow mountains, and we have a special guest here today.”

“We have the world champion boxer Katie Taylor and her family and her new husband. Amazing people, Katie shared with our guys, the guys who do the programme at Tiglin, an amazing story of resilience, hope, and about how you can conquer the world.”

According to the Irish Independent, the new groom’s first name is Sean (or Shaun) and that he is American.

In August, Katie’s father revealed the news while speaking on the Anything Goes with James English Podcast.

The boxing coach explained: “Ever since the fight there with Katie, people are seeing the two of us back together, even some of the s**t you hear about that.”

Pete was referring to the family controversy that led Katie to drop him as her coach before the Rio Olympics in 2016, despite their previous success at London 2012.

He continued: “I was reading somewhere that Katie Taylor never got married because of her father, he wouldn’t let her… Katie’s married, you know, and I’m thinking, ‘Where are you getting this s**t from?’”

“I split with Katie’s ma two years, maybe a year after the Olympics.”