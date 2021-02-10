Katie Price’s mum pokes fun at her plans to marry boyfriend Carl Woods

The couple have been dating since June

Katie Price’s mum pokes fun at her plans to marry boyfriend Carl...

Katie Price’s mum has poked fun at her plans to marry her boyfriend Carl Woods.

The former glamour model has been dating the 31-year-old since June, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

The mother-of-five appeared on Good Morning Britain along with her 66-year-old mother Amy, with host Piers Morgan making reference to Katie’s three failed marriages.

“How would you feel about me finally making a decent woman of your daughter?” he joked with Amy.

Katie insisted: “No, I’ve found my perfect man now,” with Amy replying: “Oh here we go!”

Susanna Reid asked the reality star: “Are you getting married again?”

Amy chimed in, saying “Don’t you dare answer that!”, before Katie replied: “Yes! And you like him mum.”

Back in December, the 42-year-old revealed that she is trying for baby number six with Carl.

She told The Sun: “We are trying for a baby, yes. Hopefully I will be pregnant and married (this time next year).”

“We know we are going to get married and have kids. We have trademarked the name Price Woods,” Katie explained.

“I am so excited. It is so nice to be with a man that doesn’t want to be famous. There are lots of Mr Prices out there, but there are no Mr Woods.”

“When we do get married I will change my name. Katie Woods. I have never done that before,” she added.

Katie shares son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 13, with her first husband Peter Andre.

The media personality also shares seven-year-old Jett and six-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler, and she’s mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.

Katie was also married to Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012.