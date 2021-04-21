Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler throws shade at her engagement to Carl Woods

Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler throws shade at her engagement to Carl...

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler has thrown serious shade at her engagement to Carl Woods.

The 42-year-old announced her engagement to Carl on Tuesday night, just 10 months after they started dating.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Kieran said: “At the end of the day she gets engaged to all of them so it is what it is. She does what she wants.”

Kieran, who split from Katie in March 2018, shares two kids with the former glamour model – Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6.

He continued: “She’s always chasing that fairytale so if Carl is The One then I’m happy for them.”

“At the end of the day I need to think of my children’s stability and they need somebody that is there all the time and not a different partner every few months. If this is it then good luck to her.”

“I have to hope for my children that Carl will be the last one,” he said.

“But I have no idea, I’m not really in Kate’s life now other than with the children.”

“As long as my children are happy then I’m happy, I suppose as long as Kate is happy then so is everyone else around her,” Kieran added.