Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler admits they ‘made up’ his sex addiction

Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler has admitted they “made up” his sex addiction, in the wake of his cheating scandals.

In 2018, the pair announced that they were getting a divorce – after the 33-year-old admitted to having three affairs during the course of their marriage.

However, Kieran has now confessed that he is not addicted to sex, despite previously going on record about the issue.

“I definitely don’t have a sex addiction. It was all made up,” he told Stevie Richie during a live stream.

“I don’t have a sex addiction. It’s not true… I don’t.”

The former stripper previously confessed that he had a sex addiction following his affair with Katie’s pal, Jane Pountney.

It was also revealed that Kieran slept with the 42-year-old’s friend Chrissy Thomas, and the couple’s nanny Nikki Brown.

Speaking on Katie’s reality show My Crazy Life back in 2018, Kieran told viewers: “Sex addiction is very complicated to deal with. It could strike at any time.”

“It’s when I’m feeling low or if Kate does something I’m not happy about, it’s a way of making myself feel better,” he added.

Katie married Kieran in the Bahamas in January 2013, just two months after they met, and the former couple share two kids together – Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4.

Kieran is now engaged to Michelle Penticost, and admitted he’s much happier to be in a “real relationship”.

