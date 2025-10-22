Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler denies rape allegations involving 13-year-old girl

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler has been charged with three counts of rape and one of sexually assaulting a girl aged 13 – which he has strongly denied.

The 38-year-old has been accused of committing the offences between June and October 2016 – whilst he was still married to the former glamour model.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “We can confirm Kieran Hayler, 38, of Northchapel in West Sussex, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.”

“The offences are alleged to have occurred at an address in West Sussex between June 1 and October 13, 2016.

“Hayler remains released under investigation and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 19.

“The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has received support from specially trained officers as our enquiries continue.”

Meanwhile, a legal representative for Kieran has said: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in its entirety.”

“Mr Hayler is fully engaged and has been co-operating with the police throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to his name being cleared, believing in the judicial system to do so,” they added.

Kieran, 38, struck up a romance with Katie Price, 47, back in 2012, and the pair married in January 2013.

The pair welcomed two children together – Bunny and Jett – but later split in 2018.

It has been reported the alleged victim is not a member of either Katie or Kieran’s families.