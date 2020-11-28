Katie Price’s boyfriend Carl Woods defends getting her a new dog – following tragic death of puppy

The former glamour model was slammed by animal rights activists in July

Katie Price’s boyfriend Carl Woods has defended getting her a new dog, after receiving backlash on social media.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old bought Katie and her daughter Princess a new puppy – just months after they were slammed over the tragic death of their puppy Rolo.

The French Bulldog pup was gifted to Princess on her 13th birthday in June, but sadly died just three weeks later, after getting stuck under an electric armchair.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Carl posted a photo of him, Katie and Princess posing with their new puppy – which sparked fury in the comment section.

One person commented: “Let’s hope this one is better cared for than all the others that have died under Katie’s watch.”

Another wrote: “Omg another puppy after the other poor soul dying in your care.”

After spotting the negative comments, Carl responded: “Just a quick one to all the d***heads commenting sh** things about what happened to Rolo.”

“Do you realise that there is a 13-year-old girl who can see your comments? How do you think those comments make her feel? It was a tragic ACCIDENT what happened to him. Of which, Kate wasn’t even there at the time and neither was Princess.”

“Stop putting a sh*t downer on her having a new puppy, you complete pr***s. NOBODY wanted anything to happen to Rolo and the same rule applies for this pup,” he added.

Following Rolo’s death in July, Katie was slammed by animal rights group PETA, who told the former glamour model that she should stop purchasing animals.

“Katie must not be allowed to acquire any more animals,” director of PETA Elisa Allen told The Mirror.

“At least three dogs and one horse have died on her watch in the last few years alone,” she added, “[Katie’s] attitude is costing wonderful animals their lives.”

Katie later responded to the backlash in a YouTube video, and explained how Rolo died.

She said: “Basically I was in the other room because we’re going on holiday, packing their suitcases, and there was five people in the other room, so people saying the puppy was left, it wasn’t left at all. And it just got stuck under one of the chairs.”

Katie’s daughter Princess said: “Bunny was even there playing with him so it’s not like he was on his own.”

“It absolutely wasn’t anybody’s fault, it was an absolute freak accident. I still can’t believe it, I’m still in shock,” Katie continued.

“As soon as we found the dog I said ‘Oh my god, he’s got to still be alive’. I started pressing his chest, took him to the vet straight away and he was pronounced dead, there was nothing they could do, but they did say he wouldn’t have died in pain, it was quick.”

“We’re having to deal with the dog and as a mum I just feel for Princess, it’s awful. I’m so upset for Princess. At the end of the day it’s poor Princess’ dog that’s gone, the whole family is distraught.”

Rolo’s death occurred just five months after another family dog, an Alsatian named Sparkle, was killed running into a busy road.

Another dog, Queenie, died in tragic circumstances in 2018 – after she was struck by a delivery driver.