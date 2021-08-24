Katie Price taken to hospital after alleged assault at her home: ‘I’m in shock’

Katie Price taken to hospital after alleged assault at her home: ‘I’m...

Katie Price has been taken to hospital after an alleged assault at her home in Essex.

According to Essex police, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident in the early hours of Monday, which left Katie with facial injuries.

Speaking to The Sun about the alleged attack, the former glamour model said: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated.”

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened,” the mum-of-five admitted.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened.”

“I can’t say any more,” Katie added.

Katie is mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.

She shares two children with her ex-husband Peter Andre, who she was married to from 2005 until 2009 – Junior, 15, and Princess, 14.

The TV personality also shares eight-year-old Jett and seven-year-old Bunny with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Katie announced her engagement to Carl Woods back in April, and recently shut down rumours they had split.