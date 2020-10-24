Katie Price sparks rumours she’s engaged to Carl Woods

The couple are currently on holiday in the Maldives

Katie Price has sparked rumours she’s engaged to Carl Woods.

The couple are currently on holiday in the Maldives, and Katie’s latest Instagram post has sparked speculation Carl has popped the question.

Posting a photo of Carl on her feed, Katie wrote: “I’ve said yes to everything ❤️❤️ @carljwoods your actually any girls dream come true and I’ve got you all to myself forever ❤️❤️.”

The former glamour model has been dating the 31-year-old since June, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old hinted they were ready for marriage and babies, as she shared a tribute to Carl on Instagram.

She wrote: “I love how my @carljwoods is amazingly loving affectionate everywhere we go, how protective, controlling, understanding, loyal, so kind so generous he is!”

Katie added: “NOBODY HAS EVER MADE ME FEEL LIKE THIS ! #forever #babies #marriage #onlyhaseyesforme #onlyhaveeyesforhim #nobodywillgetinourway.”