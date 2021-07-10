Katie Price shows off the results of her face surgery: ‘I’m so happy’

The former glamour model has gone under the knife again

Katie Price shows off the results of her face surgery: ‘I’m so...

Katie Price has shown off the results of her face surgery.

The 43-year-old recently flew to Turkey to undergo a number of procedures – including eye and lip lifts, full body liposuction, and bum injections.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Katie posed alongside her new Chihuahua puppy Buddy, as she showed off her new face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

She captioned the post: “Omg I’m soo happy with my face surgery.”

“I’m still swollen but it’s been 2 weeks since surgery 👸❤️,” the mother-of-five added.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain this week, the former glamour model defended travelling to a red-listed country for cosmetic surgery.

Katie, who is fully vaccinated, said: “I went to a red country, but at the same time I’m working, I’m doing my YouTube.”

“You have to follow the protocol, you can’t be silly, so I knew by going to a red country I’d literally be in a hospital, I wasn’t mixing with anyone else.

“It was literally hospital, then we flew to an amber (list) country, stayed in a villa in the middle of the hills away from everyone.

“We made sure all our shopping was there and then came home. We didn’t muck about at all with it and you can’t, it’s serious,” she said.