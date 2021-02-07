The 18-year-old suffers from a number of health conditions

Katie Price shares update on son Harvey after he was hospitalised

Katie Price has shared an update on her son Harvey after he was hospitalised.

The 18-year-old received his Covid-19 jab on Friday, as he is extremely vulnerable to the deadly virus.

The teenager suffers from a number of health conditions, including septo-optic dysplasia, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier today, Katie revealed her eldest child was in the hospital on Saturday night after having a reaction to the vaccine.

The mother-of-five explained: “Because of Harvey’s complex needs and the complex medication that he’s on, he had his Covid [jab], the Oxford one, and just had a reaction.”

“The reaction was a really, really high temperature, 39.9 [degrees], and obviously with Harvey I really have to keep an eye and I couldn’t get his temperature down.”

“So I phoned Great Ormond’s Street and they told me to go to the nearest A&E, and that’s what we did… Everything was fine they just said it was a reaction.”

“But today, absolutely on form. And the doctors and nurses were fantastic. So I can’t wait to get my Covid injection, and I still recommend everyone else have it,” she added.

“Thank you for all your kind messages and best wishes for Harvey, he is home, safe and well.”

The former glamour model welcomed Harvey back in 2002 with footballer Dwight Yorke.

The sports star initially denied being Harvey’s father, but a paternity test later proved that he was.

Despite this, Dwight hasn’t seen Harvey since he was four-years-old.

Katie also shares Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with her first husband Peter Andre, and Jett and Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler.