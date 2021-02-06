Katie Price shares her delight after son Harvey receives Covid vaccine

The 18-year-old is in a vulnerable category

Katie Price has shared her delight, after her eldest son Harvey received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 18-year-old got the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab on Friday, as he is extremely vulnerable to the virus.

Speaking to The Sun today, the mother-of-five said: “It’s felt strange being in a school hall with everybody sitting on chairs in rows a metre apart.”

“Then a doctor speaks to tell you about the Oxford vaccine,” she continued.

“Harvey was the youngest we saw there it was all smoothly calmly and professionally done.”

“Harvey was so brave and it was over so quick everybody so helpful. It just felt like being in a film and made you realise more how serious this is.”

Harvey received the Covid vaccine early, as he falls under a vulnerable category.

The teenager suffers from a number of health conditions, including septo-optic dysplasia, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

The news comes after Katie and Harvey won praise last month over their BBC documentary.

The programme followed Katie as she searched for a residential college to accommodate her eldest child.

After visiting a number of colleges, her top choice is the Northern Star long-term living accommodation in Cheltenham.

The former glamour model welcomed Harvey back in 2002 with footballer Dwight Yorke.

The sports star initially denied being Harvey’s father, but a paternity test later proved that he was.

Despite this, Dwight hasn’t seen Harvey since he was four-years-old.

Katie also shares Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with her first husband Peter Andre, and Jett and Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler.