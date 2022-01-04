Katie Price says ‘traumatic events’ led to her drink-drive crash

Katie Price has suggested “traumatic events” led to her drink-drive crash.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance after she crashed her BMW back in September.

Last month, the former glamour model was handed a 16 weeks prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and attend 20 rehab sessions.#

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday alongside her son Harvey, Katie said she feels “ashamed” of her actions but that 2022 will be her year of “no dramas”.

Speaking about nearly being sent to prison, the mother-of-five said: “They could have done and the events leading up to it were really traumatic. And it’s still been traumatic after, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet.”

“But what I can say is, obviously I went to [treatment centre] The Priory. And I’ve made the decision finally that I see a therapist every week forever to deal with the traumatic events that led me up into that car. Because I’m very good at hiding things.”

“But when I’m ready to talk about it, I will come on and talk about it. Because there’s reasons why I got in that car, my mental state. When I’m ready to talk about it, I’ll talk about it.”

She continued: “I feel ashamed about it all and everything. But, like I say, it was all traumatic build-up to it, and it’s been traumatic after and the reasons I’m still dealing with now.”

“But it’s a new year and I’m still dealing with it all. When I’m ready to talk about it. I just think people shouldn’t judge people until… There’s always reasons for reasons and, like I say, I am seeing a therapist each week now.”

“This year I want to be really healthy and just focus on myself, to be honest. Mental health is a massive, massive thing. But I’m excited for this year.”

“I know what’s coming up, lots of good things are coming up, and I’m just going to be healthy and just continue seeing the therapist, and I’m looking forward to this year.”

Katie Price joins us for her first interview since being handed a suspended jail sentence for drink-driving.@KatiePrice says there were 'traumatic events that led up to getting into that car' that she's not ready to talk about. She is now hoping 2022 will be her drama-free year pic.twitter.com/5CFQRTBKsU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 4, 2022

Katie also discussed her plans to marry her fiancé Carl Woods this year, after getting engaged in April 2020.

She said: “This is the year for me. Babies, marriage, I want it all. Like I’ve said before, I’ve definitely found the one with Carl and we will get married and it will be in England.”

“It always will be in England because obviously the family [is] there and obviously my mum’s terminally ill. She can’t travel so I would never get married unless my mum was there as well.”