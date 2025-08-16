Katie Price says she’s ‘trying to be the best I can’ amid bitter feud with Peter Andre

Katie Price has responded to her ex-husband Peter Andre’s shock statement about her which has left the internet divided over the last couple of days.

The former couple, who were together from 2004 – 2009, share two children together – Princess and Junior.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Peter claimed: “For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.”

“The latest comments about my children’s welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight.”

“For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

“In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.”

“Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months,” his statement concluded.

Now, taking to her Instagram story, Katie herself shared a sizeable statement about “fake Sinners who play the victim.”

She wrote: “I know I will always be a Sinner. That’s fair, I allowed myself to fail into reliance on drugs and alcohol.”

“At times I was not the mother I should have been while I struggled with mental illness. I have been at times a poor friend, an awful sibling, an an untrustworthy partner. I’ve self medicated, been unfaithful, damaged myself and those that I love.”

“I’ve had many reasons – I was sexually abused when younger; I’ve had relationships that have been coercive; and my mental health issues – but I don’t want to make excuses.”

“I’ve recognised my issues and worked to put them behind me. Sometimes I tried and failed, sometimes I succeeded.”

“I’ve pulled myself out of suicidal spiral because I love my children and want to be there for them. I don’t pretend to be perfect by any means – but I’m trying to be the best I can.”

“Then there are the ‘Saints’. Some are genuine and some have helped me. But some Saints are not who they would have you believe they are. They have a carefully managed image which must be exhausting to maintain.”

“Some Saints are fake. They play the victim and to succeed in life they need a villain… or at least a Sinner. Without the Sinner they don’t get to be the Saint…”

“As a Sinner – I sometimes get bored of these Saints. But maybe I should feel sorry for them, It must be such hard work having to pretend all the time.”

Anyway, all you Sinners keep your heads up and keep trying to be better. All you Saints, it’s ok not to be perfect xxx.”