Katie Price reveals she’s already picked a name for her sixth child after starting IVF treatment

The 42-year-old is trying for a baby with her fiancé Carl Woods

Katie Price has revealed she’s already picked a name for her sixth child, after starting IVF treatment.

The former glamour model has admitted she’s desperate to have a baby with her fiancé Carl Woods, as her mother Amy is terminally ill.

Speaking to The Sun, the 42-year-old said: “We’re going to call the baby Miracle. I’m doing this for my mum. She told me to have IVF so she can see us have kids. It will break my heart if she can’t.”

The mother-of-five also revealed she’s been trying to get pregnant for six months, and has never had protected sex with Carl.

Katie explained: “It has not happened naturally, unfortunately. I thought it would be easy as I’ve never had to plan it before. It’s always just happened.”

“We have never been careful having sex from day one, as we knew we wanted to be together. But we really started properly trying in the Maldives in November.”

“We’ve been planning it all on an app and having loads of sex on the three days I’m ovulating. We haven’t been doing it every day as they say not to.”

“We don’t do it for three days ahead of ovulating, to make sure the sperm is stronger. We’ve tried everything,” she confessed.

“It’s frustrating as I feel young but I’m not inside. I’m 43 this month so I guess I need help. It’s always when you really want something that it doesn’t happen.”

“Who knows, it could be down to the stress of trying so hard.”

Last month, the 42-year-old sparked speculation she was expecting by posting a photo of herself holding her stomach.

Addressing the speculation, Katie said: “That was so annoying as everyone was speculating I was pregnant but I wasn’t. I wished I was. I have put on loads of weight, so I just felt like saying, ‘F*** off!’.

“We’ve been doing pregnancy tests every month but the last few months we haven’t bothered. It’s been so disheartening.”

Speaking about the gruelling IVF process, the TV personality said: “I know people who have had IVF and given up but I feel mentally prepared. I know it’s hard but we’re a team and we’ll get through it together.”

“Will the IVF happen first time, second time, third time? Will the baby be healthy? Unfortunately, this is just what happens when you give birth in your forties.”

Katie also said her children are looking forward to having another sibling.

The former model is already mum to Harvey, 18, who she had with ex-footballer Dwight Yorke; Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, who she shares with her first husband Peter Andre; and Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6, who she had with her third husband Kieran Hayler.

Katie said: “My kids will love it. They’re excited. I haven’t spoken to Harvey as he won’t understand.”

“My sister Sophie is due to give birth soon and he kisses her belly and says, ‘Aw, a baby, congratulations’, and mimics a baby crying.”

“Carl’s desperate for a baby, too. It’s only right he has his own kids as he’s so good with mine. He’s never been bothered about kids or marriage before, but he wants everything with me.”

“And then we’ve got the wedding coming up. Who knows, I could be pregnant for that,” she added.