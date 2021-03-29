The 42-year-old checked herself into rehab last year to deal with her traumas

Katie Price reveals she was raped at the age of seven

Katie Price has revealed she was raped at the age of seven.

The former glamour model admitted her stint in rehab last year helped her to understand the various traumas in her life.

Speaking on the podcast Changes with Annie Macmanus, the mum-of-five said: “My thing that’s always been wrong in my life is men. That is from an early age. I was raped as a kid. At seven. That is in my first book. I was in a park.”

“And then I got involved with this photographer who ended up being in prison. He was obsessed with me. He took indecent photographs that I thought were innocent at the time. I was 12.”

“He made me do pictures where I was sticking my tongue out. They looked young and girly but to him. It is sexual.”

“He used to make these milkshakes. I never took one because I didn’t like it. The police when they came around.. that’s what he did he made the girls drink them and he drugged them.”

Katie later recalled an incident that took place while on a trip to South Africa in 2018, where she was sexually assaulted while held at gunpoint.

She explained: “We were out in South Africa with the kids Junior and Princess with ITV. We had no security. Junior wanted a wee. We got out the car. And all I remember him saying is ‘mum imagine if I jump down here’.”

“Next thing you know a car pulled up, six guys in it, out with their guns. They did things to me in front of my kids in the car. They had a gun to my head. We thought we were going to die.”

Katie revealed her daughter Princess went to therapy after the incident, adding: “I can’t even tell you how traumatic it all thought we were going to die.”

“I was holding the pillow up waiting to be shot to protect my children. It made the news out there because no one didn’t understand why they didn’t kill us there… The police came and said: ‘It is so unusual that they didn’t kill you.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.rapecrisishelp.ie or call the 24 Hour Helpline on 1800 778888.