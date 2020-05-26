Katie Price reveals she had to take drug tests to prove herself to exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

Katie Price reveals she had to take drug tests to prove herself...

Katie Price has revealed she had to take drug tests to prove herself to her exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.

The former glamour model shares son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12, with her first husband Peter – and shares six-year-old Jett and five-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran.

Speaking about co-parenting with Peter and Kieran, the 42-year-old has insisted she’s in a great place, after completing a stint in rehab earlier this year.

“I’m absolutely fine with them. I’ve passed all my drug tests. I did a hair strand test and I got all my results and nothing was detected,” Katie told New magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on May 5, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

“I had to do that to prove it to myself and everyone else around me. It’s a new me… I’m more focused, driven and and happy.”

“A weight has been lifted and it’s all good. The best thing I ever did was go to The Priory. My spirits are completely up now.”

Speaking about being reunited with her kids after they had been staying with their fathers, she said: “It’s been nice to have the house full again. They’re homeschooling with their dads in the week and I have them at the weekends.”

“Kieran has a routine with Jett and Bunny and he knows what he’s doing with all the schoolwork, and then Junior and Princess are having their classes on Zoom and have all their computers set up at Pete’s, so it’s just easier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Mar 22, 2020 at 1:06pm PDT

“They sometimes come to mine after school because they’re only eight minutes away, so I just drop them back later,” Katie explained.

The 42-year-old has been keeping busy looking after her eldest son Harvey, who suffers from Prader Willis Syndrome.

Katie said: “I know I’m his mum, but I’m also his carer. When he’s frustrated, he’s head-butted the walls. If he’s on his iPad and an advert comes up, it makes him angry. But he’s calmed down a lot during lockdown because he’s at home.”

“We’ve been doing schoolwork, but his work is slightly different. So they’ll send a story for him to listen to and then I ask him questions about it afterwards. Or they’ll send him a film to watch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on May 21, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT



On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Ali and Kendra discuss Ben Foden and his wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, those rumours about Kylie Jenner and Drake, and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.