Katie Price reveals she auditioned for a role in Sex And The City movie

Katie Price has revealed she auditioned for a role in Sex And The City 2.

The former glamour model hoped to play Charlotte York’s Irish nanny Erin in the 2010 film, but lost out to British actress Alice Eve.

Speaking on The Fellas podcast, Kate said: “I auditioned to be the hot babysitter on that and obviously, I clearly didn’t get it.”

“I have never done acting and that,” she continued.

“I would eventually like to do a film about my life but I wouldn’t want to act it. I would want to get someone to do it.”

When asked who she would like to play her, the mother-of-five replied: “I have thought about it… I clearly look different all the time.”

“Carmen Electra is one. I have done a shoot with Carmen Electra and Pamela Anderson and the photographer used to say I was in between them both back then.”

“Julia Roberts in my younger days – she’s got the curly hair, but she’s older now,” she added.