Katie Price responds to speculation she’s split from her fiancé Carl Woods

Katie Price has denied speculation she’s split from her fiancé Carl Woods.
On Friday, the former glamour model raised eyebrows when she posted a snap of herself and her five children, alongside the caption: “My [world] in one photo.”
Fans quickly started questioning why her husband-to-be was left out of the post.
One person commented, “No carl 😮,” while another added, “Not quite the boyfriend is missing xx.”
Katie’s reps have since denied speculation she’s split from Carl.
In a statement shared with The Sun, they said: “Katie’s post is quite clear to that of her referencing her whole world – her children are her world.”
“To assume otherwise, or that Carl not being present is cause for concern for a split is simply ridiculous.”
Carl has since poked fun at the speculation in a video posted on his Instagram Story.
Filming himself and Katie sitting on the couch, Carl said: “You are absolutely bang out of order today.”
Katie replied, “What me?! What have I done?” and he said, “You posted a picture saying ‘your world’ and cut me out of it.”
Carl then explained that people thought they had broken up.
The 43-year-old then lifted up her left hand, and said: “Well I don’t think so, as I’ve still got my ring on.”
The couple are set to wed later this year.