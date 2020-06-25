Katie Price ‘reported to the police’ for trying to force her way into ex-boyfriend’s home

The pair split up last November

Katie Price ‘reported to the police’ for trying to force her way...

Katie Price has allegedly been reported to the police, after she showed up at her ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson’s house.

According to The Sun Online, the 42-year-old tried to force her way into the personal trainer’s home, just days after his new girlfriend Bianca Gascoigne moved in with him.

A source said: “Katie came over to confront Kris and turned up ranting and raving.”

“She tried to force her way in and even attempted to climb through a window before trying to push her way through the door.”

“Bianca wasn’t there at the time but she feels very threatened by Katie,” the insider continued.

“Kris reported the incident to ensure it’s on police record in case it ever happens again or any criminal damage is done in future.”

When contacted for a comment, Katie’s rep told the outlet: “This is a private matter and Katie will be dealing with it privately.”

The news comes after Katie claimed that the personal trainer “promised her marriage and babies” – just days before he moved on with Bianca.

