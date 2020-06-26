Katie Price releases video to ‘prove’ she didn’t try to force her way into ex-boyfriend’s home

Katie Price releases video to ‘prove’ she didn’t try to force her...

Katie Price has released a video to “prove” that she didn’t try to force her way into her ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson’s home.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old was reported to the police, after she showed up at Kris’ house.

At the time, it was reported that Katie tried to break into his house, just days after his new girlfriend Bianca Gascoigne moved in with him.

However, Katie has since shared video footage with The Sun Online, to prove that she didn’t try to force her way into his house.

Alongside the video clip, Katie’s rep stated: “The accusations that Katie tried to climb into the house and was ranting and raving are a fabrication of the actual truth to create propaganda against Katie.”

“These claims are incorrect – we have obtained footage that clearly shows to the contrary and will be passed on to the police.”

“Bianca Gascoigne was not present nor a resident of the property – we are unsure of how she ‘feels threatened’ – it’s a waste of police time. Katie is delighted the record has been put straight,” her rep added.

The former couple have been at war since Katie claimed that Kris had been in contact with her behind Bianca’s back.

