Katie Price raises eyebrows by admitting she fancies Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne

Katie Price has raised eyebrows by admitting she fancies Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne.

The 42-year-old is on the hunt for a new man, after splitting from personal trainer Kris Boyson – who has moved on with Bianca Gascoigne.

Speaking to new! magazine, Katie was asked who her celebrity crush is, and the former glamour model listed a number of reality hunks – including former Towie star Dan.

“I think James Lock is fit. And I think Jack Fincham is fit. I’ve met them both, but no one’s flirted with me,” she said, before adding, “Dan Osborne is fit, but he’s taken.”

The news comes just weeks after Dan and his wife Jacqueline Jossa hit a rough patch in their marriage.

The former EastEnders actress briefly moved into her parents house while they dealt with their issues, but she’s since moved back into their family home.

The couple seem to be back on track now, as Jacqueline posted a touching tribute to Dan on Father’s Day over the weekend.

Sharing a photo of Dan with their daughters Mia and Ella, and Dan’s son Teddy, Jacqueline wrote: “Happy Daddy day!! We love you! ❤️ You are the most amazing daddy and your babies love you so much! Xxx @danosborneofficial”

