Katie Price hits back as Peter Andre shares bombshell statement about his ex-wife

Katie Price has hit back after Peter Andre shared a bombshell statement criticising his ex-wife.

The former couple, who were together from 2004 – 2009, share two children together – Princess, 18, and Junior, 20.

In a shock Instagram post on Thursday, Peter claimed: “For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.”

“The latest comments about my children’s welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight,” he continued.

“For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

“In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.

“Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months,” his statement concluded.

In response to Peter’s post, Katie’s representative told Metro: “Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation, this was in the past and she doesn’t feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she’s dealing with this the right way and it’s now in her lawyers hands.

“Kate will no longer be gaslight and bullied as she once was…,” they added.

Peter’s statement came just hours after Katie, 47, urged him to take part in peace talks, as she claimed their daughter Princess has been “unfairly” dragged into their feud.

There has been speculation of a “rift” between Katie and Princess in recent weeks, as the former glamour model didn’t attend her daughter’s 18th birthday party, or appear on her ITV reality show.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Katie Price Show podcast, Katie insisted: “There’s no reason why both parents just can’t be there to support her.”

“Now this isn’t about me. I have to clarify this. I don’t care that I’m not in Princess’s show. I don’t need to raise my profile by being on Princess’s show, I do enough stuff.

“All what I want to do, is just whatever my daughter does, and it’s the same with Junior, I don’t care if I’m in the background, but I want to watch her do her photo shoots, I wanna watch her do her signings, because that’s what I did,” she explained.

“I’m proud of her. And I just wanna be there with her because I now I feel that I’ve missed out on so much.”

“It’s so not fair to bring Princess piggy in the middle,” Katie continued. “So I think it’s about time all of us adults just sit down and talk about what their beef is with me and just get over it.

“Life would be more at peace because I don’t have a problem. I just think life would be a better place. Well, I’m not saying we all have to be best buddies, best friends, but come on.

“For the sake of the children, there’s room for everyone to support your kids. Do you know what I mean? I’m not saying I have to stand with them and play happy families.”