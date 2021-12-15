Katie Price handed suspended sentence after pleading guilty to drink-driving

Katie Price has been handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The former glamour model arrived at Crawley Magistrates’ Court in West Sussex on Wednesday morning, where she received her sentence.

District Judge Amanda Kelly said: “When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others. You could have killed somebody. Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time.”

“You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time. You seem to think you are above the law.”

“I cannot send you to jail today even though you may deserve to spend Christmas behind bars. You are extremely lucky the magistrates on a previous occasion decided to defer their decision,” she added.

Katie was handed a 16 weeks prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and attend 20 rehab sessions.

The former glamour model, 43, will be banned from driving for two years and will not have to take an extended driving test.

Katie pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance after she crashed her BMW back in September.

There will be no separate penalty for the charge of driving without insurance.

Katie was previously released on bail under the condition she attended rehab, which she honoured by completing a stint at the Priory Centre. The mother-of-five took “full responsibility” for the crash in a statement released by her family in October. The statement read: “Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions. She knows they were wrong and apologises.”