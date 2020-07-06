Katie Price goes public with Love Island star boyfriend

The couple have been photographed together

It’s official – Katie Price is off the market again, and this time she’s dating a Love Island star.

Katie, 42, has been in an on and off relationship with Kris Boyson, but now the TV star is dating Carl Woods.

The mum-of-five went Instagram official with the Love Island star over the weekend.

Posting a photo of the pair cuddling on a sofa, “Best on earth 🌍 @carljwoods ❤️.”

Insiders have said that Katie is already “head over heels” for Carl, who starred on Love Island in 2016 briefly.

“Katie wasn’t looking for love or a serious relationship but just weeks after meeting Carl, she fell head over heels for him,’ the source claimed.

“She’s surprised how fast they clicked. He’s her ideal man, really: he’s got a job and his own money, he’s fit, they have a laugh – and she really fancies him.”

“He’s told her he’s not interested in being famous or another ‘Mr Pricey’ – he just wants to be with her.”

