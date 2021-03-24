Katie Price finally addresses pregnancy speculation

Katie Price has finally addressed speculation she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

Last week, the former glamour model sparked pregnancy rumours when she posted a photo of herself cradling her stomach.

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch today, the 42-year-old was questioned about her cryptic Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

However, Katie refused to reveal whether she’s expecting or not.

The mother-of-five said: “Anyone can speculate what they like, did I say I was pregnant?! I didn’t say anything, so you can all speculate.”

“Pictures can be deceiving in lots of different ways… I haven’t said I am and I haven’t said I’m not.”

The news comes after Katie admitted she was trying for a baby with Carl back in December.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, the 42-year-old said: “We are trying for a baby, yes. Hopefully I will be pregnant and married (this time next year).”

“We know we are going to get married and have kids. We have trademarked the name Price Woods.”

“I am so excited. It is so nice to be with a man that doesn’t want to be famous. There are lots of Mr Prices out there, but there are no Mr Woods.”

“When we do get married I will change my name. Katie Woods. I have never done that before,” she added.

Katie is already mum to son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 13 – who she shares with her first husband Peter Andre.

The TV personality also shares seven-year-old Jett and six-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler, and she’s mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.