Katie Price fears her ex will spill details about their rocky marriage – as he’s tipped for I’m A Celeb

The TV personality's ex has been linked to this year's lineup

Katie Price fears her ex will spill details about their rocky marriage...

Katie Price has reportedly expressed concern over her ex-husband Kieran Hayler appearing on the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former stripper has been tipped to appear on the show later this year, two years after he split from Katie in 2018.

Katie and Kieran tied the knot in January 2013, but called it quits five years later after she found out he had slept with their nanny.

A source told the Daily Star: “Katie and Kieran had a family messy breakup after he cheated on her but they have come a long way.”

“Trust is still an issue between them but Kieran is usually careful not to say anything out of line.”

“Naturally if they do with him (sign him up for the jungle) ITV will be hoping Kieran opens up about his relationship with Katie while in the jungle – especially as Katie has been on the show twice,” the source continued.

“Katie has lived her life in the spotlight – she’s braced for him to say a couple of things about her.”

The news comes amid reports Katie is ‘secretly dating’ a former Love Island star, following her nasty split from Kris Boyson.