Katie Price denies claims she cheated on ex Peter Andre

Katie Price has denied claims that she cheated on her ex-husband Peter Andre.

The 42-year-old has insisted she was never unfaithful to the Mysterious Girl hitmaker, despite rumours she ended their five-year romance by cheating on him.

Speaking to new! magazine, Katie said: “We had the issues with Pete. I was accused of getting off with a guy and someone told him that a paper had pictures of it.”

“I was like ‘I haven’t!’ It’s been 10 years and the so-called pictures have never come out. Why? Because it didn’t happen. So that was the split.”

The mother-of-five also confessed that she wanted to stay married to Peter.

“I would have stayed married to the first one,” she admitted. “I believe in getting married and staying with them forever.”

Katie and Peter’s romance blossomed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2004, when they both appeared on the third series of the show.

The couple married the following year in a lavish ceremony at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England.

The reality stars welcomed a son named Junior in 2005, and a daughter named Princess in 2007.

Following their split in 2009, it was reported that they had a falling out over Katie’s night out with her riding instructor Andrew Gould.

Katie, who was previously known as Jordan, has since been married twice – to Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012, and to Kieran Hayler from 2013 to May 2018.

Meanwhile, Peter is married to Emily MacDonagh, and the couple share two children together – Amelia and Theodore.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Ali and Kendra talk about Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, Kylie and Drake rumours and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.