Katie Price could face jail time after being charged with harassment.

The former glamour model allegedly sent an abusive text to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée Michelle Penticost in January, who she is banned from contacting “directly or indirectly”.

Sussex Police told The Mirror: “On Friday, January 21, officers arrested a woman on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.”

“Katie Price, 43, has since been charged with harassment – breach of a restraining order. She will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 April.”

Katie was slapped with the five-year restraining order in 2019, after an argument with her ex Kieran’s new beau Michelle at the school gates, and she could face a maximum prison sentence of five years for the breach.

Katie and Kieran officially finalised their divorce last year, three years after their break up.

Following his split from Katie, Kieran met Michelle through their childrens’ school, and he later popped the question in March 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child together last August – a baby boy.

Michelle is also mum to a son named Valentino from a previous relationship, while Kieran co-parents his son Jett, 7, and daughter Bunny, 6, with his ex-wife Katie.

Katie is engaged to former Love Island star Carl Woods, and the couple are set to wed this year.

Alongside Jett and Bunny, Katie shares two kids with her first husband Peter Andre – Junior, 16, and Princess, 15.

The former glamour model is also mum to 19-year-old Harvey, whose estranged father is Dwight Yorke.

