Katie Price confirms she has split from Carl Woods AGAIN

Katie Price has confirmed she has split from Carl Woods AGAIN.

The former glamour model and the ex Love Island star called it quits in November 2022, after Carl claimed Katie “admitted to cheating” on him.

The couple rekindled their romance earlier this year, but Katie has since revealed she is currently single.

On Monday, the 45-year-old announced the death of her beloved dog Blade in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

The mum-of-five returned to the social media platform on Tuesday to share another update with her followers, in which she confirmed her single status.

She wrote: “Extensions out ready for new transformation literally had so much sh** thrown at me and being single now and now dealing with the suspicions my dog had been killed deliberately so being investigated I need a massive change and move in my life.”

Carl and Katie got engaged in April 2021 after a whirlwind romance, and they were planning on tying the knot later this year. However, they announced their split in November of last year.

At the time, Carl told his Instagram followers in a video: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

He then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done.”

