The 43-year-old was scheduled to appear at tonight's British LGBT Awards

Katie Price cancels first public appearance since alleged assault at her home

Katie Price has cancelled her first public appearance since she was allegedly assaulted in her home.

On Monday morning, a 32-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour after an incident in the TV personality’s Essex property.

Katie was taken to hospital with facial injuries after the alleged attack, and her engagement ring, which was given to her by her fiancé Carl Woods, was reportedly stolen.

Katie was set to appear at the British LGBT Awards tonight, but it has since been confirmed that she will not be attending the event.

A source told The Sun: “Katie is devastated and hates to let people down, but is exhausted and can’t face going out. She so badly wanted to go but she’s in so much pain, she just can’t.”

A rep for Katie told the publication: “I can confirm Katie regrettably wont be attending tonight’s event, despite her best intentions.”

Opening up about the alleged attack, Katie told the publication: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated.”

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened. I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.”

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more,” she added.

The suspect has been bailed until September 20.