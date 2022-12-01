Katie Price breaks her silence on Carl Woods split

Katie Price has broken her silence on her split from Carl Woods.

On November 22, the car dealer announced his split from the former glamour model, telling fans: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

He then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done,” Carl continued.

Breaking her silence on their split for the first time, Katie shared a video on Instagram as she partied.

While applying lip gloss, she said: “Hi everyone, so yeah I’m single”, before pointing to her lip-gloss and saying: “But guess who I’m out with tonight? Katie Price. I’m having a conversation with them lips.”

The news of Carl and Katie’s split came just four months after the car dealer slammed reports he and Katie had broken up in a furious rant.

Earlier this year, Katie announced on ITV’s Lorraine that she and Carl were undergoing IVF treatment to welcome their first child together.

The mum-of-five also told the Scottish presenter that they were planning to get married later this year to ensure her terminally ill mother could attend their big day.