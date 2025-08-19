Katie Price breaks her silence after ex-husband leaks shock video of her ‘counting cash’

Katie Price has broken her silence after her ex-husband Alex Reid leaked a video of her counting cash in front of her daughter Princess.

The video, posted on Alex’s Instagram account, shows the former glamour model counting wads of cash amid her bankruptcy.

Katie, 47, can be heard quizzing Princess about what her dad Peter Andre says about him paying her school fees.

“Does he go on about it a lot? Well it’s tough because I’m in bankruptcy to next May now,” she says in the video.

Princess replies, “Why,” and Katie says, “Because I extended it.”

Another moment from the video, allegedly filmed in 2020, shows Katie sticking up her middle finger and telling Princess: “Your dad can sit on that.”

Katie is also heard criticising Peter’s wife Emily, who she branded “irrelevant”.

In response to the leaked video, a rep for Peter told the MailOnline: “Peter will be dealing with this with his lawyers.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Katie has said: “This is a video that was shared with Katie’s Trustee in Bankruptcy several months ago and Katie has fully complied with the Trustee’s investigations into the same.

“The cash featured did not belong to Katie and the property referred to was dealt with in the financial settlement proceedings arising out of Katie’s divorce from Peter Andre.

“Katie’s Trustee in Bankruptcy is aware of the property and has undoubtedly investigated whether the same ought to be comprised in the bankruptcy estate.”

The 47-year-old was declared bankrupt twice in 2019, and again in 2024 over a huge unpaid tax bill.

Katie married former MMA fighter Alex in February 2010, but the pair split the following year.

Alex was one of her creditors named in her bankruptcy, and was owed £250,000.

Alongside the video he shared on Monday, Alex told his followers: “For years, I’ve watched as stories — many false, exaggerated, or deliberately twisted — have been pushed out into the public. Fake news isn’t just a headline, it destroys lives, reputations, and families.

“This has been years in the making. Countless hours of collaboration, gathering evidence, and finding the strength to finally stand up and say: enough is enough.”

“I have stayed quiet long enough. Now is the time to speak. This isn’t about gossip, this isn’t about drama — this is about the truth.

“The announcement I’m about to make will challenge the false narratives and shine a light where it has been needed for far too long.

“The time for speculation is over. The truth is about to come out.”

Alex posted the video just days after Peter shared a bombshell statement criticising his ex-wife.

The former couple, who were together from 2004 – 2009, share two children together – Princess, 18, and Junior, 20.

In a shock Instagram post on Thursday, Peter claimed: “For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.”

“The latest comments about my children’s welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight.

“For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.”

“In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.

“Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months,” his statement concluded.

In response to Peter’s post, Katie’s representative told Metro: “Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation, this was in the past and she doesn’t feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she’s dealing with this the right way and it’s now in her lawyers hands.

“Kate will no longer be gaslight and bullied as she once was…,” they added.

Peter’s statement came just hours after Katie, 47, urged him to take part in peace talks, as she claimed their daughter Princess has been “unfairly” dragged into their feud.

There has been speculation of a “rift” between Katie and Princess in recent weeks, as the former glamour model didn’t attend her daughter’s 18th birthday party, or appear on her ITV reality show.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Katie Price Show podcast, Katie insisted: “There’s no reason why both parents just can’t be there to support her.”

“Now this isn’t about me. I have to clarify this. I don’t care that I’m not in Princess’s show. I don’t need to raise my profile by being on Princess’s show, I do enough stuff.

“All what I want to do, is just whatever my daughter does, and it’s the same with Junior, I don’t care if I’m in the background, but I want to watch her do her photo shoots, I wanna watch her do her signings, because that’s what I did,” she explained.

“I’m proud of her. And I just wanna be there with her because I now I feel that I’ve missed out on so much.”

“It’s so not fair to bring Princess piggy in the middle,” Katie continued. “So I think it’s about time all of us adults just sit down and talk about what their beef is with me and just get over it.

“Life would be more at peace because I don’t have a problem. I just think life would be a better place. Well, I’m not saying we all have to be best buddies, best friends, but come on.

“For the sake of the children, there’s room for everyone to support your kids. Do you know what I mean? I’m not saying I have to stand with them and play happy families.”