Katie Price breaks her silence after drink-driving sentencing

Katie Price has broken her silence after her drink-driving sentencing.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance after she crashed her BMW back in September.

In court on Wednesday, the former glamour model was handed a 16 weeks prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and attend 20 rehab sessions.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, Katie wrote: “I would like to thank my family- my children, my mum, dad, sister, brother, my partner Carl, Leigh, and my friends who have supported me throughout these past few months.”

“It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions – I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt – I release the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family but to my own as well.”

“I’m now spending time getting better- mental health is a hidden illness and can strike at any time. The trigger that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I’m trying to understand, come to terms with and learn to control moving forward.”

“This will be a long process for myself and something I’ll continue to work on for the rest of my life. It’s also something I can work on with my family so we can progress on a new chapter together.”

“Thank you for all the messages of goodwill that I’ve received. I’m going to surround myself with my loving family and friends and continue doing the work I love as it brings me enjoyment and helps my mental health.”

“Thank you everyone,” she added.