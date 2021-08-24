Katie Price assault suspect released on bail

The mum-of-five was taken to hospital on Monday morning with facial injuries

The man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Katie Price has been released on bail.

The 32-year-old male was arrested on Monday morning of on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour, after an incident that occurred in Katie’s Essex home.

The suspect has been bailed until September 20.

Police were called to Katie’s property at 1:30am on Monday morning after the alleged assault, and she was then taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Speaking to The Sun, the former glamour model said: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated.”

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened. I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.”

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more,” the mum-of-five added.