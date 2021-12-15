Katie Price arrives at court ahead of drink-driving sentencing

Katie Price has arrived at court ahead of her drink-driving sentencing.

The former glamour model pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance after she crashed her BMW back in September.

In photos published by The Sun, the mother-of-five was seen arriving at Crawley Magistrates’ Court in West Sussex on Wednesday morning.

According to MailOnline, the 43-year-old is “terrified” she’ll spend Christmas in jail.

A source told the publication: “The devastating reality of her situation is starting to hit home and Katie is terrified. It’s a reality she has never faced before, which is understandably unnerving.”

“It’s not just herself who she’s worried about, it’s the potential reaction of her children.”

“She can’t stop thinking about it and is full of dread, but has been planning as if she is going to have a normal Christmas for the kids as a distraction,” the insider added.

Katie was previously released on bail under the condition she attended rehab, which she honoured by completing a stint at the Priory Centre.

The TV personality took “full responsibility” for the crash in a statement released by her family in October.

The statement read: “Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions. She knows they were wrong and apologises.”