Katie Price arrested on suspicion of breaching restraining order

Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

The former glamour model allegedly sent an abusive text to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée Michelle Penticost, who she is banned from contacting “directly or indirectly”.

Sussex Police told The Sun: “At 5.45pm on Friday (January 21st) police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.”

“Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.”

Katie was released from Worthing police station at 3pm on Saturday after questioning.

The 43-year-old could face a maximum prison sentence of five years for the alleged restraining order breach.

The mother-of-five is already on a 16 week suspended sentence for drink-driving.

Katie was slapped with the five-year restraining order in 2019, after an argument with Michelle at the school gates.

Katie and Kieran officially finalised their divorce last year, three years after their break up.

Following his split from Katie, Kieran met Michelle through their childrens’ school, and he later popped the question in March 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child together last August – a baby boy.

Michelle is also mum to a son named Valentino from a previous relationship, while Kieran co-parents his son Jett, 7, and daughter Bunny, 6, with his ex-wife Katie.

Katie is engaged to former Love Island star Carl Woods, and the couple are set to wed this year.

Alongside Jett and Bunny, Katie shares two kids with her first husband Peter Andre – Junior, 16, and Princess, 15.

The former glamour model is also mum to 19-year-old Harvey, whose estranged father is Dwight Yorke.

Goss.ie have contacted Katie’s rep for comment.