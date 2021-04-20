Katie Price announces her engagement to Carl Woods

The couple have been dating since June

Katie Price has announced her engagement to Carl Woods.

The mum-of-five confirmed her romance with the former Love Island star in June last year, and the couple announced their engagement in an OK! Magazine exclusive.

Sharing a snap from their photoshoot to Instagram, Katie wrote: “I said yes!”

The former glamour model told the publication: “It’s refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he’d look after me. I just love him.”

Katie admitted the proposal was no shock, explaining: “We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when. It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!”

Katie shares two children with her first husband Peter Andre – son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 13.

The TV personality also shares seven-year-old Jett and six-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler, and she’s mum to 18-year-old Harvey, who she had with her ex Dwight Yorke.

Last month, Katie and Carl sparked rumours they were expecting their first child together.

In December, Katie admitted she was trying for a baby with Carl.

She told The Sun: “We are trying for a baby, yes. Hopefully I will be pregnant and married (this time next year). We know we are going to get married and have kids. We have trademarked the name Price Woods.”

“I am so excited. It is so nice to be with a man that doesn’t want to be famous. There are lots of Mr Prices out there, but there are no Mr Woods. When we do get married I will change my name. Katie Woods. I have never done that before.”