Katie Price and Carl Woods ‘split’ once again amid ongoing court cases

Katie Price and Carl Woods have reportedly split once again.

According to The Sun, the former glamour model has parted ways with her fiancé following a “difficult couple of months”.

Sources close to the couple said: “Katie and Carl have decided to split up.”

“It’s been a difficult couple of months and their ongoing court cases have just added even more stress to the situation.”

“It really seems to be over for now and they are both very sad about it. But of course no one would be surprised if they got back together.”

Carl, who proposed to Katie last April, raised eyebrows this week when he removed photos of Katie from his Instagram feed.

The split news comes just days after Carl appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour following an alleged row with Katie.

Last month, The Sun reported that the 33-year-old was charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act following an incident on August 23 2021.

Prosecutor Leigh Hart told the court: “On the evening of the 22 August 2021 the defendant got into an argument with his partner at his home address. This resulted in his partner leaving his property to go to another property.”

“The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours.”

Defending Carl in court, his solicitor Mark Davies said the incident was “nothing more than a squabble”.

Separately, Katie could face jail time after being charged with harassment.

The former glamour model allegedly sent an abusive text to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée Michelle Penticost in January, who she is banned from contacting “directly or indirectly”.

Sussex Police told The Mirror: “On Friday, January 21, officers arrested a woman on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.”

“Katie Price, 43, has since been charged with harassment – breach of a restraining order. She will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 April.”

Katie was slapped with the five-year restraining order in 2019, after an argument with her ex Kieran’s new beau Michelle at the school gates, and she could face a maximum prison sentence of five years for the breach.

Katie and Kieran officially finalised their divorce last year, three years after their break up.

Following his split from Katie, Kieran met Michelle through their childrens’ school, and he later popped the question in March 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child together last August – a baby boy.

Michelle is also mum to a son named Valentino from a previous relationship, while Kieran co-parents his son Jett, 7, and daughter Bunny, 6, with his ex-wife Katie.

Alongside Jett and Bunny, Katie shares two kids with her first husband Peter Andre – Junior, 16, and Princess, 15.

The former glamour model is also mum to 19-year-old Harvey, whose estranged father is Dwight Yorke.