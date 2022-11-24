Katie Price and Carl Woods papped kissing just DAYS after he accused her of ‘cheating’

Katie Price and Carl Woods have been papped kissing just days after he accused her of “cheating”.

The 33-year-old took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to confirm his split from the former glamour model.

He told fans at the time: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

Carl then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done.”

However, it appears that the pair have rekindled their romance, as they were papped kissing outside a restaurant in West Sussex.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the pair are seen embracing one another and holding hands as they left the venue.

Katie Price and Carl Woods back on https://t.co/Oys8FK3KeV pic.twitter.com/YqJyAwpEfQ — The Sun (@TheSun) November 24, 2022

Katie wore leggings, a sweater, a black gilet and boots, while Carl wore tracksuit bottoms and a long-sleeve t-shirt.

Carl announced his split from Katie on Tuesday via his Instagram story.

The car dealer unfollowed the former glamour model soon after his announcement, and has yet to re-follow her.

It was later reported that the police had been called to the former glamour model’s home over an alleged “domestic incident”.

The news of their split came just four months after he slammed reports he and Katie had broken up in a furious rant.

Earlier this year, Katie announced on ITV’s Lorraine that she and Carl were undergoing IVF treatment to welcome their first child together.

The mum-of-five also told the Scottish presenter that they were planning to get married later this year to ensure her terminally ill mother could attend their big day.